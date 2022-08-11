Thieves broke into seven places in one night on Saturday night including shops at Whakamārama. Photo / File

Thieves broke into seven places in one night on Saturday night including shops at Whakamārama. Photo / File

Burglars went on a thieving spree throughout the Western Bay of Plenty on Saturday night.

From Te Puna to Whakamārama and Ōmokoroa — which bore the brunt of the incidents — seven locations were burgled. A stolen getaway car was dumped in Waikato.

Katikati police Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh says it is ''highly likely'' the night's offending involved the same people.

It is believed the spree started with a car theft from Te Puna Tavern and the thieves used the car to carry out the burglaries.

Whakamārama Seafood Basket and Whakamārama Superette were broken into.

A takeaway shop spokesperson says the offenders looked around but nothing was taken.

In Ōmokoroa, thieves stole a weedeater from an Ōmokoroa Rd property's carport, a barbecue and other items from a property at Kaylene Place, and tools and a water blaster from a garden shed on Anderley Ave.

The Ōmokoroa GJ Gardner show home was also broken into.

Tools and other items were stolen from a Tuapiro Rd kiwifruit orchard after a chain on a locked door was cut.

Steve says the four alleged offenders were wearing masks and gloves, meaning while they were caught on CCTV, police could not identify them.

The stolen vehicle was later abandoned in Waikato.

''It is unusual to have that much crime in one night. We find offending will happen across borders — they do a lot of offending in one night and it was our turn.

''Possibly this is a group from Waikato, as the vehicle was found there. But we don't know for sure as offenders travel around the district.''

Steve urges people to act quickly if they see something.

''We just encourage people to ring at the time of the offence, when things are happening. If something looks suspicious ring straight away, not the next day.

''Even if they have left, if people have seen the direction they are going, that is always a big help and we have clues as to where to start looking or to intercept.''

Sergeant's Report

Steve Hindmarsh

August 1-8

Burglaries:

(See above for a spate of burglaries in the Western Bay on August 6.)

Overnight on August 4 two shipping containers belonging to BOP Paddle Sports were broken into and kayaking equipment was stolen.

Tools were taken from a shed on Wills Rd, Katikati on August 7. Stihl chainsaws were stolen from a rural shed on McQuade Rd, Whakamārama overnight.

Early on August 8, a 2014 Honda TRX 500 ATV quad was stolen from a Lockington Rd property.

Unlawful taking of motor vehicles:

A vehicle was stolen from the Te Puna Tavern, and then used in the burglaries at the Whakamārama shops (see above story). Obviously these are suspects for the offending in Omokoroa.

On August 7 a shed on Wright Rd was entered, and an attempt was made to steal a quad bike. It appears the alarm disturbed the offenders.

Theft:

Two persons were located in an avocado orchard on Barrett Rd, they left when approached. Nothing was stolen but it appears they were interrupted by a neighbour.

A credit card and passports were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Katikati Motel on August 8.

Other:

A driver was stopped by police after allegedly travelling at 54km/hr over the speed limit. His driver's licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summonsed to appear to Tauranga District Court charged with dangerous driving.

Apprehensions:

A male was arrested for allegedly breaching a police safety order.

A 32-year-old Te Puna man was arrested for allegedly breaching a protection order and allegedly assaulting a person in a family relationship on August 3.

A 64-year-old Whakamārama man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and driving whilst disqualified. Police stopped him on SH2 in Whakamārama on August 6.

A 25-year-old Katikati woman has been charged with four alleged recent petrol drive offs at service stations from Waihi to Bethlehem.

General:

Another scam has been reported to police. The informant received a call from a person claiming to be from the ANZ Bank. The scammer has asked the victim to install an APP which she has done, money has then been taken from her account.

Another scam reported to the police involved a scammer claiming to be from PayPal, nearly $1000 was taken from the account.

A single vehicle accident on Beach Rd, Katikati resulted in the driver being processed for alleged driving with excess breath alcohol.