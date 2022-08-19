A $4500 native titoki tree part of controversial plantings in a Pāpāmoa stormwater reserve has been targeted by vandalism, the council says. Photo / Talia Parker

A $4500 native titoki tree planted in a controversial location in a Pāpāmoa reserve has been targeted by vandalism, the Tauranga City Council says.

The Bay of Plenty Times Weekend contacted the council regarding a newly planted tree in the Te Ara ō Wairākei stormwater reserve that appeared to have been slashed at the base of its trunk.

A staff member confirmed the tree had been vandalised and said they were hopeful it would recover.

The damaged tree was part of the renewed effort by the council to add native riparian plants to the Palm Beach section of the Te Ara ō Wairākei stormwater reserve.

The controversial plan was initially halted in 2020 after resident backlash.

Planting resumed in June of this year.

Tauranga City Council's manager of parks and recreation Warren Aitken said the damage was "disappointing and hard to fathom".

Aitken said the tree was a native titoki and had cost about $4500 to buy and plant.

He said the tree was planted in late June and the damage was first noticed by contractors conducting maintenance in the area in early July.

"Contractors wrapped the wounds in sphagnum moss and layers of glad wrap and hessian. Since then, further damage has occurred, and a similar treatment is being applied.

"Plans for fencing around this tree are being looked into and future plantings will be staked to reduce the potential for wildlife to remove new plants."

Aitken said "wilful damage" to public trees was " far too common".

"People vandalise trees for various reasons ... commonly these include issues with views, light or debris/leaf fall.

"However, this specific tree would not have caused any shading or leaf fall problems and private views were considered when allocating the tree to this space."

Aitken said the tree was planted to provide shade near the seat overlooking the water and to further enhance the area for the community and its natural inhabitants.

"Like public toilets and park benches, trees are a community asset. Potential damage or vandalism and its subsequent cost to the ratepayer is always a concern. In this case, it's also a loss to the environment."

Aitken said people who witness damage being done to trees or other public property should call the police.

Damage discovered after the fact can be reported to the Tauranga City Council contact centre on 07 577 7000.

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust chair Verna Gate. Photo / supplied

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust chair Verna Gate said the organisation was "saddened" by any acts intended to deliberately harm any part of the environment.

"Ngā Pōtiki aims to protect and enhance the mauri of Te Ara ō Wairākei and the surrounding natural areas of our rohe in Pāpāmoa."

Noel Hall, a member of the Friends of Palm Beach Reserve group that has protested against the plantings for years, told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend it did not surprise him to hear about the vandalism.

He said there were a lot of people who had "very passionate views" on the topic.

Hall's group has lodged an official complaint with the Ombudsman over what they believe was a lack of consultation by the council before the plantings began.

Friends of the Palm Beach Reserve group member Noel Hall. Photo / Talia Parker

But the council says it has done all the consultation required, and community feedback "heavily influenced" the planting plan.

The Ombudsman is an independent party that handles complaints about the administrative conduct of public sector agencies.