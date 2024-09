The highway is now under stop/go conditions due to the fires. Photo / NZTA

Two fires are burning on each side of State Highway 33, south of Paengaroa in the Bay of Plenty.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Carren Larking confirmed there were two fires burning on each side of State Highway 33, near Maungarangi Road.

Larking confirmed one fire was burning about 100m of shelter belt and the other about 30.

Three fire trucks and one water tanker were in attendance, alongside police.