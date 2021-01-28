Two-car crash on State Highway, Athenree Gorge

Police were called to a two-car crash in Pongakawa. Photo / File

People have escaped injuries in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 on the Athenree Gorge.

Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of SH2 and Athenree Rd at 5.20pm

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the crash and the road was not blocked.

Meanwhile, emergency services were also called to a two-car crash in Pongakawa at 5.20pm.

Police and St John ambulance responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of Old Coach Rd and Maniatutu Rd.

There has been no mention anyone has been injured at this stage and the road was not blocked, a spokeswoman said.