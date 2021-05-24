Two-car crash in Greerton

Police have been called to a two-car crash on Cameron Rd in Greerton. Photo / File

24 May, 2021 07:55 AM Quick Read

Police have been called to a two-car crash on Cameron Rd in Greerton. Photo / File

A driver has been moderately injured after reportedly hitting a parked car in Cameron Rd in Greerton.

A police media communications spokesperson said police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Cameron Rd at 7.47pm.

Police said it appeared the crash was between a car and a parked car.

St John Ambulance staff at the scene assessed the driver as moderately injured and transported them to Tauranga Hospital.

As of 8.30pm, police were at the scene awaiting a tow truck.