Two-car crash in Greerton

A driver has been moderately injured after reportedly hitting a parked car in Cameron Rd in Greerton.
A police media communications spokesperson said police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Cameron Rd at 7.47pm.
Police said it appeared the crash was between a car and a parked car.
St John Ambulance staff at the scene assessed the driver as moderately injured and transported them to Tauranga Hospital.
As of 8.30pm, police were at the scene awaiting a tow truck.