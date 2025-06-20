Maungatapu School has 600 students enrolled and principal Tane Bennett said this number was expected to reach 640 by the end of the year.

He said the announcement of three new classrooms was “perfect timing”.

“Right now, we are at max capacity, and we don’t have any space available next term for any kids because of the fact that we’ve run out of classroom space across the school.”

Bennett told the Bay of Plenty Times he was having to use the library as a classroom space.

“I’ve got kids in my library, and that’s not ideal because the kids love their library and it’s quite a unique experience.

“That’s been taken away from them now because it’s a classroom, which is putting a squeeze on our current situation.”

He said the three new classrooms would suit Maungatapu School’s projected roll.

“It puts us in a really good position where we can give the kids a proper formal education, because they don’t have to be placed in an environment set-up not designed as classrooms.”

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett says the announcement of three new classrooms was "perfect timing". Photo / Supplied

Bennett said the new classrooms will bring “an element of pride” to the school and would also enable it to get rid of an older, leaky classroom.

“Everything’s about the kids, and they deserve it at our school.”

Kawerau South School principal Raylene Gage-Te Hau said the two new classrooms would help meet the needs of a growing school community.

“We are grateful to be included in this regional investment.”

Gage-Te Hau said Kawerau South had experienced a steady increase in its roll, particularly over the past three years.

“Enrolments have increased due to a combination of factors, including a high number of new entrants, whānau relocating to the area, and increased interest from whānau living within or on the outskirts of town.”

She said community feedback highlighted that families were choosing the school because of the positive and meaningful changes they saw.

“Our school values are not just talked about – they are lived, seen, and felt across our kura."

Statements from Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, of National, said the announcement was great news for the schools’ communities, as it meant more students would have access to better, fit-for-purpose learning environments.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford, of National. Photo / Alex Cairns

They said construction was set to begin before Christmas.

Both schools were awaiting further details from the Ministry of Education and were meeting with ministry officials in the coming weeks.

Another Tauranga school will get new classrooms as part of a $30m Budget 2025 announcement, expanding specialist school property across New Zealand.

Tauranga Special School will receive two new satellite classrooms.

The school has satellite sites all around the city, including at Pāpāmoa College, Tauranga Intermediate, Welcome Bay Primary and Te Kura o Manunui.

Its two new classrooms, to be built at Te Puke Primary School, will accommodate 16 students.

Stanford said in a statement that the Government was committed to future-proofing the education system so parents have certainty about where to send their children to school.

“We’re not only building more classrooms, but we are building more opportunities for children to thrive.”

Stanford said construction would begin over the next 12 months, meaning schools, families and communities could start experiencing the benefits as soon as possible.

“This package is about making sure our schools can keep up with the needs of their communities so more students have access to fit-for-purpose learning environments.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.