Stanford said the Government was taking a standardised and value-for-money approach to address Taihape Area School’s long-overdue seismic and weather-tightness issues.

“The Taihape community has been loud and clear for almost a decade that their school property is not fit-for-purpose,” she said.

“Students and staff have been teaching and learning in sub-standard classrooms for too long. This investment will make sure children are set up for success in the classroom.”

Taihape Area School was formed in 2005 after the merger of Taihape Primary School and Taihape College - it opened in 2009.

Immediately, issues were identified around the sewage, stormwater, electricity, gas and heating.

Taihape Area School is getting a rebuild more than 15 years after flaws were exposed. Photo / NZME

In 2013, the Ministry of Education became aware of water leaking from the school’s roof and launched investigations to establish the extent of the problems.

Six years later, it was decided that the school would be demolished rather than repaired for weather-tightness issues.

Principal Michelle Cameron, who has led the school since 2024, told the Chronicle she was pleased to see things progressing.

“We feel relieved that it has got the tick of approval and that the design has come within the ministry’s parameters,” Cameron said.

“We’re looking forward to it, the children can be warm, the space will be more environmentally sound and it will address the seismic issues the school currently has.”

She stressed that this would be a complete rebuild of the school, meaning there would be a staged approach to construction by closing off a wing of the school that was closest to where the new build would go.

“We’re hoping for a facility that the community can feel really proud of, that our students are able to have space where they are warm, safe and able to thrive to realise their potential,” she said.

Initial work may start in the winter school holidays, with the redevelopment expected to be completed within two years.

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne said it was a win for the Taihape community.

“Our students will finally be learning in warm, dry, and safe spaces that support their success and wellbeing.

“All Kiwi kids deserve to thrive at school. This investment is part of our determination to make sure every student, no matter where they live, has access to a modern and healthy learning environment.”