Principal Michelle Cameron, who has led the school since 2024, told the Chronicle she was pleased to see things progressing.
“We feel relieved that it has got the tick of approval and that the design has come within the ministry’s parameters,” Cameron said.
“We’re looking forward to it, the children can be warm, the space will be more environmentally sound and it will address the seismic issues the school currently has.”
She stressed that this would be a complete rebuild of the school, meaning there would be a staged approach to construction by closing off a wing of the school that was closest to where the new build would go.
“We’re hoping for a facility that the community can feel really proud of, that our students are able to have space where they are warm, safe and able to thrive to realise their potential,” she said.
Initial work may start in the winter school holidays, with the redevelopment expected to be completed within two years.
Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne said it was a win for the Taihape community.
“Our students will finally be learning in warm, dry, and safe spaces that support their success and wellbeing.
“All Kiwi kids deserve to thrive at school. This investment is part of our determination to make sure every student, no matter where they live, has access to a modern and healthy learning environment.”