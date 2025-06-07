Advertisement
Tauranga Special School expansion: Government to fund new Te Puke classrooms

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga Special School’s principal is “chuffed” at confirmation the Government will fund two satellite classes in Te Puke.

Budget 2025 allocated $30m to expand specialist school property by funding the construction of 18 new satellite classrooms at host schools nationwide and five additional classrooms at two base specialist schools.

