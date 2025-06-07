Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Tauranga Special School’s principal is “chuffed” at confirmation the Government will fund two satellite classes in Te Puke.
Budget 2025 allocated $30m to expand specialist school property by funding the construction of 18 new satellite classrooms at host schools nationwide and five additional classrooms at two base specialist schools.
Tauranga Special School has satellite sites all around the city including at Papamoa College, Tauranga Intermediate, Welcome Bay Primary and Te Kura o Manunui.
Its two new classrooms, to be built at Te Puke Primary School, will accommodate 16 students.
Principal Barrie Wickens said he was “chuffed” at the announcement.