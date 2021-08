Emergency services have been called to a crash in Brookfield. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Millers Road, Brookfield, in Tauranga.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 3:30pm.

A spokeswoman said initial indications are that one person has suffered critical injuries and a second person has suffered serious injuries.

The road is blocked, and diversions are in place at Millers Road / Warwick Place, and Millers Road / Solomon Street.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.