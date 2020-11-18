Tuhourangi Marae erosion: Work begins on Te Puke Highway to strengthen riverbank and road

Works could cause noise and vibration to surrounding residents and a 50km per hour speed limit will be in place. Photo / File

Works to help strengthen the Kaituna riverbank have started on a small section of Te Puke Highway.

Located near the intersection of Te Puke Highway and Pah Rd, the works will help create a safer, more resilient road and strengthen the riverbank opposite Tuhourangi Marae.

The project is a collaboration between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and mana whenua of the area, Tapuika.

Using a combination of soil anchors and sheet piles, the 50-metre area will be reinforced to minimise the impact of ongoing erosion on the Marae and surrounding areas.

A total of 54 anchors and 54 sheet piles will be used to create extra stability.

The 15-metre long anchors are placed underneath the road and the 20-metre long sheet piles will stand vertically, back from the river's edge.

The road will remain open for the duration of the works, with a 50km per hour temporary speed limit in place.

Initial works involve site preparation and traffic management, as well as temporary widening of the road outside the Marae, followed by the creation of a platform along the river below the road.

Over summer, anchors will be installed and tested, followed by the installation of sheet piles.

While Waka Kotahi wants to minimise any disturbance to local residents, the works may generate some noise and vibration, the agency said.

Upon completion of the works, the area will be revegetated in association with local iwi.

The works are scheduled to be completed by late March 2021.