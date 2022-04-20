Members of the newly formed Te Puke Trails Trust.

A new trust is being formed to extend the town's cycleway into the surrounding areas.

Spokesman Graham Malaquin says the formation of the trust is a great move for Te Puke.

''Most towns and cities in New Zealand have cycle trails and networks,'' he says. ''Te Puke is out on a limb with no cycle trail into town.

''We have a wonderful cycle/walkway - Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway - on the edge of town thanks to a small dedicated group of volunteers.''

He says those behind the new trust believe the time is now right to extend the trail and link into existing cycle/walkways to Pāpāmoa, Maketū and Paengaroa and further afield towards Rotorua via the Kaikokopu Ridge Road Trail.

Similar trusts have already been set up in Waihi, Katikati and Rotorua.

''The main funding will be sourced from organisations who have funding available for bike trails, and linking communities, such as the Lotteries Commission, Lion Foundation and Waka Kotahi.

''We can also approach local people with the same passion as us to help get an initial trail set up. This will signal a strong desire by the community.''

Bridging the Waiāri River is a top priority for the trust and will be the first major section out of town.

''We already have a pledge of $5000 by one family to help kick it off.

''We need this trail and hope everyone will get behind this project so we can build this bridge and we hope this will help make Te Puke a destination.''

Among those driving the trust is Trevelyan's managing director James Trevelyan.

Anyone wanting to contact the trust can do so via email: TePuke.trails.trust@gmail.com.