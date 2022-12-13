Voyager 2022 media awards



Truck rolls on SH2 in Pāpāmoa

Bay of Plenty Times
The crash scene on SH2 this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A truck and trailer has rolled after a crash on State Highway 2 in Pāpāmoa causing delays this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between a truck and a car between Sandhurst Drive and Bruce Rd around 7.40am.

There are minor injuries reported, she said.

A Tauranga City Council staff member said the crash was in the northbound lane and traffic was down to one lane.

Nicola Dowdall said the crash had caused major delays in the area, turning a 30-minute commute to work for her into a one-and-a-half hour one.

“People have been well behaved though, taking their time and showing real courtesy.”

Dowdall came across the crash just as emergency services were arriving at the scene.

“The truck was on its side and the other car was pummelled.”

More to come.


