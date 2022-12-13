Truck rolls on SH2 in Pāpāmoa

The crash scene on SH2 this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A truck and trailer has rolled after a crash on State Highway 2 in Pāpāmoa causing delays this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between a truck and a car between Sandhurst Drive and Bruce Rd around 7.40am.

There are minor injuries reported, she said.

A Tauranga City Council staff member said the crash was in the northbound lane and traffic was down to one lane.

UPDATE 9:20AM

This crash remains blocking the #SH2 TEL's right westbound lane after Kairua Rd, with the right eastbound lane also closed after Sandhurst Dr. Allow extra time for delays in both directions through this area this morning. ^TP https://t.co/7VaGSaJOqG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 13, 2022

Nicola Dowdall said the crash had caused major delays in the area, turning a 30-minute commute to work for her into a one-and-a-half hour one.

“People have been well behaved though, taking their time and showing real courtesy.”

Dowdall came across the crash just as emergency services were arriving at the scene.

“The truck was on its side and the other car was pummelled.”

More to come.



