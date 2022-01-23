Truck crash in Pyes Pa, power outage after crash in Ōropi

Police were called about 10.30am. Photo / NZME

A truck and trailer have crashed into a ditch on Pyes Pa Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene between Oropi Gorge Rd and Williams Rd about 12pm.

A truck and trailer is in a ditch and will require recovery. There are no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, a crash in Ōropi has caused a power outage this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a power pole on Oropi Rd around 10.30am.

Police are currently in attendance and the road was partially blocked by the power pole, she said.

There were no report of injuries.

Powerco said there are 85 properties affected by the outage.