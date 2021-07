A truck and car have collided on the Kaimais. Photo / File

A truck and car have collided 500m from the Tauranga side of the Kaimai Range summit.

Police were notified of the crash on State Highway 29 at 3.20pm.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Part of the road is blocked.