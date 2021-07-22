'Tragic': Tauranga sailor Stuart Pedersen's death preventable, new safety rules introduced - MNZ

Stuart Pedersen and wife Pamela Pedersen, in the Pacific in August 2019. Stuart died after the yacht Essence sunk off Cape Brett that October. Photo / Supplied

Stuart Pedersen and wife Pamela Pedersen, in the Pacific in August 2019. Stuart died after the yacht Essence sunk off Cape Brett that October. Photo / Supplied

The widow of a Tauranga sailor who helped save the lives of everyone else on board says it is "desperately upsetting" they could not do the same for him.

Stuart Pedersen died and his wife, Pamela, was critically injured after the sinking of their yacht Essence in wild seas 37km off Northland's Cape Brett on October 14, 2019.

Maritime New Zealand released its report into the fatal sinking today, revealing storm covers - fitted to protect cabin windows - could have prevented loss of life.

Safety regulations have now been updated to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Pamela said the release of the report was distressing but ultimately, she agreed with its findings.

Tauranga sailor and former ACT Party candidate Stuart Pedersen did not survive a fatal sinking of his yacht Essence after a dramatic rescue in 2019. Photo / NZME

"We did have storm boards [covers] but it actually isn't common practice to fit these, rather have them on board in case they were needed," she said.

"But given what happened and given the size of our windows - they were a lot larger than a lot of other off-shore windows - I certainly would support the Maritime safety authority's findings that require these to be fitted if going offshore."

Pamela's brother-in-law Steve Newman, and Bruce Goodwin, a member of the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, were also on board but survived after being rescued in the monster seas.

Pamela referred to the report's statement that Stuart was instrumental in saving the lives of the crew.

"That is so true but it's just incredibly tragic and desperately upsetting that we couldn't do the same for him," she said.

Pamela, Stuart, Newman and Bruce were returning from the Pacific Islands in reasonably calm waters. When they reached Cape Brett in Northland things became turbulent and a surge of water broke over the yacht. Stuart and Goodwin, both harnessed, were swept off their feet and off the vessel.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter during the rescue of four people from the yacht Essence in stormy seas off Cape Brett in 2019. Photo / Supplied

It was Stuart who pulled Goodwin back up on board.

The surging seas had sucked the windows out from their frames and Pamela and Goodwin were knee-deep in water. The liferaft was blown away in 40- to 50-knot winds. Water from the monster waves was repeatedly rushing in at an overwhelming rate. Stuart and Newman took turns manually operating the bilge pump but the water became too much.

As the yacht sank around them, Goodwin activated his personal Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and the crew prepared to abandon into the water armed with a grab bag, life ring, Dan Buoy floatation device and harness ropes.

After about two hours the exhausted crew were later spotted by rescuers from a PC3 Orion who dropped a liferaft. Goodwin and Newman made it onboard the raft but Pamela and Stuart were too weak.

The Bavaria 47 yacht Essence owned by Stuart Pedersen. Photo / Supplied

Pamela, who had suffered blows to her head and ankle, was being held up in the water by Stuart. Each of the Pedersens were being held by Goodwin and Newman from the raft until they were eventually winched to safety.

It was not until all four crew were onboard the Orion they realised Stuart was no longer alive.

Maritime NZ's northern compliance manager Neil Rowarth said: "Although he did not survive, the skipper was found to be instrumental in contributing to the survival of his crew throughout the ordeal."

The report's recommendations prompted the organisation to work in collaboration with Yachting New Zealand to amend the safety regulations to require storm covers to be positioned on windows over a certain size on sailing vessels, he said.

Rowarth said while the failure to have storm covers fitted in heavy seas to protect cabin windows contributed to the loss of the Essence, it was important to remember the high standards observed by the owners. This was both in terms of maintenance and equipment on board which, in some cases, surpassed Category 1 requirements.

"The tragic story of the Essence should prompt others venturing offshore to take notice, read the report and make changes to their vessels and procedures," Rowarth said.