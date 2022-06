The red lines indicate traffic moving slowly along Pyes Pa Rd today. Photo / Google Maps

The red lines indicate traffic moving slowly along Pyes Pa Rd today. Photo / Google Maps

Traffic delays were reported on Pyes Pa Rd this morning.

Tauranga City Council said a vehicle had broken down on the road near the Barkes Corner roundabout.

Some bystanders were able to push the vehicle off the road and traffic was flowing normally again.

Google Maps live traffic reporting showed stalled traffic from the roundabout down to Aquinas College.