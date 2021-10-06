Traffic delays between Tauranga and Katikati

Work by the local power authority is causing big delays between Tauranga and Katikati.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists travelling on State Highway 2 should delay their travel or expect delays as PowerCo is currently undertaking work at Aongatete.
Motorists are currently experiencing significant delays, NZTA said.
The work is expected to be finished within the next hour and traffic should return to normal for the afternoon.
NZTA thanked motorists for their patience.