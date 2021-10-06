Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Traffic delays between Tauranga and Katikati

Quick Read
State Highway 2 Aongatete. Photo / File

Work by the local power authority is causing big delays between Tauranga and Katikati.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists travelling on State Highway 2 should delay their travel or expect delays as PowerCo is currently undertaking work at Aongatete.

Motorists are currently experiencing significant delays, NZTA said.

The work is expected to be finished within the next hour and traffic should return to normal for the afternoon.

NZTA thanked motorists for their patience.