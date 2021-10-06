Traffic delays between Tauranga and Katikati

State Highway 2 Aongatete. Photo / File

Work by the local power authority is causing big delays between Tauranga and Katikati.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists travelling on State Highway 2 should delay their travel or expect delays as PowerCo is currently undertaking work at Aongatete.

Motorists are currently experiencing significant delays, NZTA said.

SH2 AONGATETE - DELAYS - 12:00PM

Expect delays on #SH2 between Katikati and Tauranga with PowerCo currently undertaking work at Aongatete. Delay your journey. Works are expected to finish by 1pm. ^TP pic.twitter.com/uDXr2Kh8Cb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 6, 2021

The work is expected to be finished within the next hour and traffic should return to normal for the afternoon.

NZTA thanked motorists for their patience.