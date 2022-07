Traffic on Hewletts Rd. Photo / File

Traffic is backing up after a truck has broken down in Mount Maunganui.

The "fully laden" truck is blocking the left-hand lane of Hewletts Rd between the Bridge Marina and Tasman Quay, a Tauranga City Council spokesman said.

The blockage is reportedly causing congestion issues for motorists travelling towards the Mount, he said.

More to come.