Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tower one at Oceanside Resort and Twin Towers Mount Maunganui apartment gets $25m makeover, new name

6 minutes to read
Body corporate chairman of tower one Robert Ingham. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Body corporate chairman of tower one Robert Ingham. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

One of Mount Maunganui's longest-standing apartment towers on Marine Parade is having a $25 million makeover.

Residents of tower one in the Oceanside Resort and Twin Towers are upgrading the iconic apartments to get the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.