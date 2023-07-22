Tourism grant hopes to boost visitor numbers in Coromandel this summer

The days are heating up, here are New Zealand's best local spots to cool off. Photo / Adam Bryce

Destination Hauraki Coromandel (DHC) General Manager Hadley Dryden spoke with the HC Post about what the $200,000 cash injection, announced by Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni on her visit to Thames, will do to help the recovery of tourism on the Peninsula.

Sepuloni announced a $200,000 cyclone recovery grant to the Thames-Coromandel District Council (TCDC) that aims to boost awareness of the Coromandel as an option for holidaymakers.

Many Business operators are on edge thanks to a triple blow of spoiled summers on the back of Covid shutdowns and cyclones that brought flooding and destroyed arterial routes like State Highway 25A -used by travellers to access the delights of the eastern seaboard.

The grant has been received and Dryden said the first step is to “work with Thames Coromandel Council on the deliverables”.

Dryden added that the overarching priority for DHC is to ”build confidence back in the market,” and he said the organisation aimed to continue the momentum of their current winter campaign that highlights hidden natural hot springs, art galleries and the relatively calm waters of the east coast, making it perfect for kayak trips to explore the marine reserve.

DHC will be looking to “ramp up things from October for the summer” said Dryden, who sees no need to alter the marketing strategy which encourages tourists to follow the SH25 trail route and take in the attractions of some towns that are often bypassed by motorists anxious to get to the beachfront.

“SH25 is the showpiece, so nothing really changes in terms of the way we promote the Coromandel, " Dryden said. " We are going to encourage people to do the road trip anyway.”

Destination Hauraki Coromandel General Manager Hadley Dryden.

He added that independent and overseas travellers had more often followed the SH25 route. Local business owners spoken to in Waihi by HC Post reported an anecdotal increase in tourism since SH25A became unpassable.

“There are always going to be those that like to shoot over the hill (25A)” said Dryden, whose message to people considering taking a Coromandel getaway but are apprehensive due to roading concerns, is to “take a little bit of time, to get off the computer or iPhone and spend that time getting to a destination where you can have that ‘good for the soul’ experience.”

The February cancellation of the Whitianga leg of the Summer concert series promoted by Greenstone Entertainment and the subsequent announcement the concert will not take place again in 2024 was “another blow” said Dryden. “The regions are hurting, communities are hurting, businesses are hurting.”

In a statement to the NZ Herald on May 30 this year, Greenstone Entertainment CEO, Amanda Calvert said, “We love the Coromandel region,” and noted they have a 10-year agreement in place with Thames-Coromandel District Council for the Whitianga Summer Concert. Despite that, Greenstone made the decision that they “were unable to commit to a 2024 concert in the area due to construction on State Highway 25A’s new bridge and have come to an agreement with the council that a one-year break will allow time for the planned new infrastructure to bed in”.

Despite the concert’s scratching, DHC’s summer campaign will be active from October, and Dryden said they are hoping to ”build that momentum through summer and into the shoulder season” - which should coincide with the opening of the new SH25A bridge in early autumn.

Dryden said they have fielded multiple inquiries from local businesses and tourism operators, some of who met with the Minster and Mayor Len Salt after last week’s cash reveal.

“We are hearing it from everywhere, people wanting to know what are we doing to help the recovery, and our plans to attract visitors back, and I genuinely think there is a case for optimism and we build towards summer.”































