Tourism Bay of Plenty CEO Kristin Dunne steps down

Kristin Dunne, chief executive of Tourism Bay of Plenty in 2018. Photo / File

Kristin Dunne is stepping down as chief executive of Tourism Bay of Plenty.

Dunne has led the organisation, also known as Tāpoi Te Moananui ā Toi, for the past five years.

The board has begun a search for a new chief executive, chairwoman Laurissa Cooney said in a statement today.

"We're looking for a star tumuaki (leader) to continue Kristin and the organisation's outstanding work in delivering for the region," she said.

Under Dunne's leadership, Tourism Bay of Plenty has delivered significant outcomes for Tauranga and the Coastal Bay of Plenty, including growth of more 65 per cent in visitor spend, worth just over $1 billion to the local economy.

A proactive advocate for iwi and hāpu engagement, Dunne inspired the co-created strategic plan, Te Hā Tāpoi/The Love of Tourism.

"Kristin's leadership has been particularly inspiring as the region faced crises in Whakaari/White Island and Covid-19. The board of Tourism Bay of Plenty wish to thank Kristin for her unstinting effort to create a visitor economy that regenerates our people and place," Cooney said.

Kristin Dunne presents to Tauranga City Council last year. Photo / File

"We appreciate Kristin has not made this decision lightly. While we are sorry to see her leave us, we respect her decision and thank her for all she has helped achieve for the destination," says Cooney.

Dunne will see out a three-month notice period in a part-time capacity, helping to conclude several projects while the board seeks her replacement.

Tourism Bay of Plenty trustee Oscar Nathan will step down from the board to fulfil the acting leadership role until July 1 while searching for a permanent chief executive.

Nathan said the organisation was in great shape to keep delivering its strategic plan.

"The team at Tourism Bay of Plenty are a talented bunch of people, fiercely dedicated to what they do, and extremely passionate about the region," he said.

He said Saturday's launch of "Te Whānau Tāpoi ō Tauranga Moana" by Associate Tourism Minister Peeni Henare was an example of this.

"This is an Aotearoa/New Zealand-first collective of Māori tourism experiences that are now on offer in Tauranga Moana. This collaborative work is an absolute credit to Kristin and her team, and the commitment and passion they have for the region," he said.

"On behalf of the Tourism Bay of Plenty Board and staff, I would like to express our gratitude to Kristin, and we wish her and her whānau all the best for the future," Cooney said.