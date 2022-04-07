Emergency services were called in the early hours of this morning. Photo / NZME

A car crashed into a power pole in Mount Maunganui this morning bringing lines down and cutting power.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Totara St and Hull Rd around 1.50am.

Powerlines came down and traffic was redirected from the scene. Any injuries were unknown at this time.

St John has been approached for comment.

According to Powerco, several properties lost power in the area about 1.46am.

Currently 25 were without power with a estimated restoration time of 10am.