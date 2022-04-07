Scene of the crash on Totara St this morning. Photo / Tauranga City Council

People are urged to avoid Totara St this morning after a car crash brought down power lines and cut power.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Totara St and Hull Rd around 1.50am.

Powerlines came down and traffic was redirected from the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle went to the scene where two patients were treated. One with moderate injuries was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

According to Powerco, several properties lost power in the area about 1.46am.

Currently 25 were without power with a estimated restoration time of 10am.

The Tauranga City Council said this morning a number of power poles had been brought down in the incident, and the roads would be closed most of the day while the scene was cleared, powerlines removed and poles replaced.

A number of diversions are in place:

• For traffic from Maunganui Road: diversions are Hull Rd onto Mark Rd onto Triton Avenue and then onto Totara St

• For traffic from Hewletts Rd onto Totara St: diversions are Triton Avenue, Mark Rd onto Hull Rd

• For traffic north of Hull Rd diversions are from Totara St onto Kawaka St and onto Maunganui Rd.

Congestion is forming in this area, so please avoid it if you can as there may be delays on this route.