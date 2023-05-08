Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Toll roads hike: Tauranga Eastern Link, Takitimu Drive to cost more despite ‘big hold ups’

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
Tauranga truck driver Glen Fraser. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga truck driver Glen Fraser. Photo / Alex Cairns

Toll road charges are set to increase for the first time in more than four years due to inflation.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed the increased charges, saying they would take effect on all

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times