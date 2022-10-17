Angela Blank is the new principal at Tirohia Primary. Photo / Supplied

The Tirohia Primary School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Blank as tumuaki. Angela has been acting principal since November 2021 and subsequently won the position following the interview process.

Angela, better known by students and parents as Mrs B, joined Tirohia School as the junior room teacher in 2021 having taught previously at Miller Avenue School in Paeroa.

The Tirohia School presiding member, Larn Wilkinson said: "At the outset, we knew how important this appointment was for our staff, our students and our community and we're confident that Angela will live up to the high expectations we have set for her as she steps into the leadership role permanently."

Angela is quickly finding her feet in her new position. She has worked closely with a range of education professionals and is already achieving strong growth in student achievement progress despite the challenges that Covid-19 has presented.

A feature that she has introduced has been the Mad Mondays programme that allows children to work using digital technology and robotics. A 3D printer enables tamariki to turn their imagination into a form of reality while they are gathering the skills of a 21st-century learner and stretching their brainpower to a whole new dimension.

Angela is looking forward to working with the students, whānau and experts to create a local curriculum that emphasises the wonderful school we have.

She believes Tirohia School is a special place and the Board of Trustees knows she will work hard to make it even more special.