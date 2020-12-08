Tina Salisbury: Tauranga council acting mayor gets behind Christmas Appeal

Tauranga City Council acting mayor Tina Salisbury. Photo / George Novak

Opinion

Tina Salisbury is acting mayor of Tauranga City.

Christmas is a beautiful time of year, but not for everyone.

There are many among us who are struggling and the effects of Covid-19 will continue for a while.

Over the course of this year, we have shown ourselves to be a generous, resilient and compassionate city. Awareness has been increasing for the vulnerable and homeless in Tauranga.

Many people came together to ensure our elderly were not isolated and that our families had food and shelter during the lockdown.

Can we do it again this Christmas?

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin and warehouse manager Brendon Collins get into the festive spirit. Photo / File

There will be opportunities to give to ensure that we take care of those facing hard times.

One opportunity we will have soon is December 12. I'm hosting a family movie night in Red Square in the CBD, the profits of which will be donated to the Tauranga Foodbank.

This will be put towards the Bay of Plenty Times annual six-week Christmas Appeal, in partnership with Gilmours Wholesale Food and Beverage Tauriko.

Please join me and give generously this Christmas.

The Tauranga City Libraries have drop-off points for the Christmas Appeal - pictured is Donna Mainwaring manning the collection trolley. Photo / File

How is the Tauranga City Council supporting the Tauranga Community Foodbank?

For at least the past five years, Tauranga City Council has got into the Christmas spirit and helped the Tauranga Foodbank by collecting donations.

This year, people can donate in all the Tauranga City libraries including Tauranga, Greerton, Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa.

"During this year with Covid-19, the council and library staff have been part of connecting people who need services like the foodbank," a council spokeswoman said.

"We know our community wants to help others who are struggling financially so it is great to be able to help with that."

While donations pour in, the council hope people are able to give as much as they can afford, to keep the food bank well-stocked before Christmas.

"Donations of non-perishable food are coming in every day, about 10 shopping trolleys so far."

More than 17,500 people needed support from Tauranga Community Foodbank in the past year - a 21 per cent rise on the year before.

And Covid-19 and the city's housing crisis are said to be behind the rise as the foodbank helps people living in their cars every day.

In the past year, the foodbank delivered 6391 parcels - roughly 123 a week.

About $120,000 has been spent on staple food items such as meat, eggs, milk, bread and canned food, which was about 30 per cent more than last year's $92,000.

As of yesterday morning, there had been $55,157 in cash donation and 16,429 items of food donated.