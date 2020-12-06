Tauranga cyclists to collect for foodbank via Santa run

Welcome Bay Wheeler Andrew Thorpe is organising a cycling Santa run to collect for Tauranga Community Foodbank. Photo / George Novak

A group of about 40 cyclists dressed up in Christmas paraphernalia are expected to descend on Tauranga Community Foodbank as part of a Santa cycle run like no other the city has seen.

The Welcome Bay Wheelers group typically get together for a pre-Christmas ride each year but this time, things are a little different. Instead of gifting presents to each other, they will ride to the foodbank to donate much-needed cash to help those in need in the community.

Organiser Andrew Thorpe said it was time.

"Every year since the group formed in 2015 we have had a Christmas bike ride. It's taken a variety of forms and formats. Whatever we decide to do for the Christmas ride, it has been a case of getting everyone dressed up on their bikes and just being a bit silly," he said.

Previous rides have included a jaunt around the city with portable speakers blaring Christmas carols. The bikes, and riders, are often wearing Santa hats, tinsel and anything else Christmas-themed.

Traditionally, each rider also brings a $5 gift which goes towards a pool of presents that they choose from. But not this year.

"This year there was a bit of a suggestion of rather than bringing a cheap, plastic present that may or may not be useful, let's donate that money to a group that really needs it," Thorpe said.

"The one that really came to mind was the community foodbank."

Tauranga Community Foodbank has been experiencing record demand from people needing help. Over the past year, more than 17,500 called on their services - a 21 per cent increase on the year before.

Covid-19 and the city's housing crisis are believed to be key factors.

Welcome Bay Wheelers usually has about 40 riders who meet every Tuesday for a ride.

Thorpe anticipated there would be a similar number this time around to make the Santa run to the foodbank.

The idea for the Santa cycle run was also to help share the Christmas spirit and make people smile, he said.

The Welcome Bay Wheelers will ride to the foodbank on Tuesday morning. The event is not open to non-members for safety reasons.