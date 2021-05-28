Thunderstorms to hit Bay today

Thunderstorms are on their way in the Bay today. Photo / NZME

A series of thunderstorms and rain will hit the Bay today.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said troughs moving across from the West would bring northerly winds, periods of rain and thunderstorms.

A severe weather watch for heavy rain was also in place east of Whakatane.

''The heavy rain is going to come on now although the winds wouldn't be super remarkable. They will be strong northerlies but nothing exceptional.''

Temperatures today would also be mild and Tauranga and Whakatane's expected highs were 17C while Rotorua would reach 13C.

The rain would ease overnight tonight, he said.

Today is an inside day as bad weather is expected to hit the Bay. Photo /NZME

''You are looking at fine spells and a few showers but a few of those showers could be possibly heavy in the afternoon and evening.''

Meanwhile, the coldest place in the country, at 9am, was in Twizel, which recorded 3.2C.

The warmest place is in Whakatāne, where 15.7C was recorded.

The windiest spot was at New Plymouth Airport, which clocked up to 41km/h winds.

The wettest place was in Blenheim, where 4.2mm of rain had accumulated.

Canterbury was also bracing for a deluge of heavy rain this weekend, as authorities issue a rare red warning only given for significant weather events.