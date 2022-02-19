There were three Bay of Plenty Lotto Second Division winners on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

There were three Bay of Plenty Lotto Second Division winners on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Three of this weekend's eight winning Lotto Second Division tickets were sold in the Bay of Plenty.

They each won $30,301 in the Saturday night draw.

The tickets were sold at Mt Maunganui New World, Tauranga's Greerton Lotto and one was sold on MyLotto.

There were no Bay of Plenty winning tickets in First Division, with three players winning $333,333 from Lower Hutt, Nelson and Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.