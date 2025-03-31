Three adult dogs were seized after the attack in the Tuapiro area.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council regulatory services general manager Alison Curtis said on Monday that all three dogs had been euthanised.

She said the animal services team was contacted about 3.45pm on Friday.

The owner of the three dogs signed them over to the council’s custody. The dogs were taken to an animal shelter in Te Puke.

Curtis said the council had not “fully confirmed the primary breeds of the dogs involved”.

“We’re taking a cautious and responsible approach – and will release this information once we’re confident it’s accurate."

The council did not want to “share anything that could compromise the police investigation”.

“This is an absolute tragedy, and our thoughts are with the whānau who are now facing an unimaginable loss.”

In a family notice earlier posted online, the Rolleston-Bryan family said Timothy would lie at the Ōtāwhiwhi Marae in Waihī Beach before a funeral tomorrow.

“You will be dearly missed, our little Timoti. Go on, little boy, your mum will be awaiting your arrival,” the notice said.

Shaan Kingi, a spokesman for Tuapiro Marae in Katikati, earlier said the small community was shocked by this incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by the loss. At this time, our priority will be to support our whānau through this hard time.

“We are all shocked. All our focus is directed to the grieving family and the survivor.”

Kingi thanked emergency services and the Katikati Medical Centre, who he said did everything they could and also looked after the family during the tragic medical event.

Police said their inquiries on behalf of the coroner were continuing.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.