Three-car crash on Maungatapu Bridge, Tauranga, as traffic avoids protest

Police were called to a three-car crash on State Highway 29A about about 8.05am.

Police were called to a three-car crash on State Highway 29A about about 8.05am.

Two people have been injured in a Tauranga crash at Maungatapu Bridge this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a three-car crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 29A at the bridge about about 8.05am.

“Two people were reported to have minor to moderate injuries and are awaiting medical assistance.”

There were no reports of the roads being blocked, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicles involved would be towed in due course, she said.

The highway was on an alternative route for local traffic trying to avoid a protest on SH2 Hewletts Rd this morning.

More than 1000 people gathered this morning and marched to protest ‘anti-Maori’ policies.

Traffic delays were expected.



