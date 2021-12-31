Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

311 years on Earth: Centenarians share secrets to a good life

7 minutes to read
Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Less stress? Be healthier? Better relationships? As Kiwis set their resolutions for 2022, three Bay of Plenty centenarians share what they have learned about how to live well in their collective 311 years of experience.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.