New Year Honours 2022: Honouree says 'giving back' is her passion

Shelley Payne, the co-owner of Trinity Wharf Hotel in Tauranga, has been made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit in the 2022 New Year Honours. Photo / Supplied

Shelley Payne knows full well the struggles families with a child with special needs go through to get support.

It is why she has spent decades ensuring parents do not miss out and why the Tauranga woman has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Payne, 68, became involved with IHC, a services provider for people with intellectual disability, in 1995 to support her late son Ryan.

Ryan, who was born blind and had an intellectual disability, as well as other complex needs, died on March 24, 2011, at age 30.

"My relationship with IHC and Arohanui didn't stop after Ryan died, it became a vital part of the fabric of our lives and because they supported us when we needed it.

"As a parent of a child with special needs, I know what a huge struggle it can be for lots of families trying to get the right support for their child and themselves."

Payne, who owns Trinity Wharf Hotel with her husband Geoff, became president of the IHC mid-Bay of Plenty branch in 1997.

In 2002, Payne joined IHC New Zealand's board of governance and was the national vice-president from 2003 to 2015.

Payne's focus was to ensure other parents did not miss out on getting the help they need, which included advocating for extra funding for those with intellectual disabilities.

Self-advocacy group People First New Zealand was established within IHC in 2003, and

Payne was instrumental in helping the group become an independent organisation.

She is also credited with encouraging greater participation by those with intellectual disabilities in the organisation and wider community.

She was director of IHC's services firm IDEA Services Ltd from 2003 to 2018, and was involved in finding new ways of supporting those with intellectual disabilities in the community.

Payne was founding trustee of the Arohanui Art & Education Trust since its inception in 1999 and has been the trust's chairwoman since 2003.

The trust delivers individually tailored, meaningful programmes for people with special needs to help them confidently take their place as valued members of the community.

Payne and her husband have supported many IHC events through their hotel business and she was made a life member of IHC in 2020.

Payne said it was humbling even to be nominated for this honour.

"It was absolutely unexpected as I literally always feel I'm just part of the team. To be singled out like this makes me feel very privileged and humbled. It's also quite overwhelming."

Payne also said her voluntary work with the IHC Foundation and Arohanui Art & Education Trust had been passions of hers for many years.

She said IHC and Arohanui run a rich series of volunteer programmes aimed at helping their clients to have a better quality of life and to live more independent lives.

"Many people are unaware of the absolutely wonderful work these two organisations do behind the scenes, and I encouraged more people to get involved as a volunteer.

"Even helping someone with their grocery shopping or taking them fishing or on a buddy day out adds so much value to their lives and the life of the volunteer as well."