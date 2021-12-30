Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New Year Honours 2022: Honouree says 'giving back' is her passion

3 minutes to read
Shelley Payne, the co-owner of Trinity Wharf Hotel in Tauranga, has been made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit in the 2022 New Year Honours. Photo / Supplied

Shelley Payne, the co-owner of Trinity Wharf Hotel in Tauranga, has been made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit in the 2022 New Year Honours. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Shelley Payne knows full well the struggles families with a child with special needs go through to get support.

It is why she has spent decades ensuring parents do not miss out and why the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.