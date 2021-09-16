This year's New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival will be one to remember

The New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival is planned to start later this month at Tamahere's English Cherry Tree Manor. Photo / David Rose

The New Zealand Cherry Blossom Festival is back again this year coinciding with the flowers' seasonal debut, which organisers expect to be one for the record books and memories.

The multicultural festival is set to take place on Sunday, September 26 and from October 2-3 at the English Cherry Tree Manor on Matangi Rd, Tamahere.

This year it is supporting the Waikato Breast Cancer Research Trust.

Each day brings a theme to life.

United Nations of New Zealand opens the festival on the first Sunday and the day will celebrate the many cultures of the country. Stilt walkers and human statues will keep everyone entertained while a wide array of flavours will feature from the line-up of food stalls.

The following Saturday is dubbed the Ring of Life and visitors are encouraged to bring their wedding dresses in an opportunity to capture new memories and to win a prize.

"The best-dressed couple in their original wedding attire will win a prize in our wedding-themed fashion show that is sure to be breathtaking."

And on the Sunday, the final day of the festival, the Bridgerton Spring Ball will take place. It is the day to put on your best Bridgerton-inspired costumes and to enjoy the sun, the fun games and a high tea among the cherry blossoms.

Across all three days there will be high teas, pony rides, kids' games, competitions, creative arts, entertainment, food stalls, Facebook photo competitions and a photo booth.

The festival will run from 8am to 6pm each day.

More information can be found at blossfest.com.