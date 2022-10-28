Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Photographer showcases 'raw and real' portraits of 40 NZ women over 40

6 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

Tauranga photographer Charmaine Marinkovich sets out to change stereotypes of womanhood in middle age with her 40 over 40 female portrait exhibition, where she challenges the idea that photos need to be Photoshopped or filtered

In her 30s Deb Griffiths worried about what others thought of her.

Sure, she had a great body, she says, but a photoshoot she commissioned photographer Charmaine Marinkovich to do was more for recognition.

"It certainly wasn't about me embracing myself."

Fast-forward 10 years and she's been on a big growth journey.

It was the right time to have Marinkovich take her portrait again - but this time for different reasons - and a public exhibition.

Marinkovich is the award-winning portrait photographer behind 40 over 40, which first showed in the Bay of Plenty in 2020.

The second instalment to be held at Tauranga's The Art Lounge in November is a collection of "raw and real" female portraits of New Zealand women.

In the first exhibition, she allowed her subjects to choose their photo. This time she's surprising them.

Marinkovich has specialised in photographing women for nine years and is slowly moving away from Photoshop. This year's exhibition features none at all, other than a background tidy, and converting the images to black-and-white.

