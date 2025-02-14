According to iwi data platform Te Whata, Ngāi Te Rangi affiliation numbers have jumped more than 70% in 10 years, increasing from 12,924people in 2013 to 23,997 in 2023.
During a barriers workshop, many people expressed shame and judgment for not knowing about their iwi. Some did not know te reo Māori and were not confident enough to kōrero, or said they felt like “plastic Māori” and not “brown enough”.
Real beginning
Alan Calvert, a former lawyer and teacher, said he had “lived my whole life Pākehā”.
“For me, more than probably anybody else here, this is a real beginning,” Calvert said.
“I have great pride for my mokopuna and children to see what they are doing and disappointment that I was never part of this. But I’m thinking 76 is not too late to start.”
His daughter, Charlotte Nea Peiris, brought her two children from Auckland and rallied another 13 family members to participate after her cousin attended last year.
“I was really excited and nervous. I’ve wanted to come back for about 20 years but never had the guts to just rock up.
“I’ve tried to learn things by myself so coming here, it’s just been incredible for me.”
The experience was emotional and tears were shed which had led to healing, she said.
“I feel full. I have really met my needs for community, belonging and whānau.”
She nursed her nan before she passed away and wanted to acknowledge her guiding presence.
King came with her mum Justine and daughter Aria and, although she works for a Māori organisation in Auckland, she said a big piece of her puzzle was missing.
“There was so much kōrero that resonated with me. These sorts of spaces are amazing, especially for those who don’t know too much. I’ve done a lot of the Western way of healing over the years but there was something missing and something not right.
“But since I’ve been here on my journey of reconnecting who I am as Māori, I’ve felt grateful and privileged.”
The 27-year-old said she had faced a lot of mamae (pain) in her life but, if that was what it took to discover her roots, “I’m kapai with that”.
Warriors and survivors
Ngāi Te Rangi deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam said many tears had been shed and it was heartwarming to see whānau share their vulnerabilities.