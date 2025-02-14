Ngāi Te Rangi mātauranga reo manager Jade Phillips said there was a resurgence in people who wanted to reconnect with the iwi and discover where they came from.

The programme, held on Whareroa Marae, attracted more than 100 registrations and was designed to share knowledge, customs and culture through pōwhiri, waiata, whakapapa, karakia, kai and history.

“It provides opportunities to strengthen connections and build self-confidence,” Phillips said.

According to iwi data platform Te Whata, Ngāi Te Rangi affiliation numbers have jumped more than 70% in 10 years, increasing from 12,924 people in 2013 to 23,997 in 2023.

During a barriers workshop, many people expressed shame and judgment for not knowing about their iwi. Some did not know te reo Māori and were not confident enough to kōrero, or said they felt like “plastic Māori” and not “brown enough”.

Alan Calvert and his whanau at Whareroa Marae.

Real beginning

Alan Calvert, a former lawyer and teacher, said he had “lived my whole life Pākehā”.

“For me, more than probably anybody else here, this is a real beginning,” Calvert said.

“I have great pride for my mokopuna and children to see what they are doing and disappointment that I was never part of this. But I’m thinking 76 is not too late to start.”

His daughter, Charlotte Nea Peiris, brought her two children from Auckland and rallied another 13 family members to participate after her cousin attended last year.

“I was really excited and nervous. I’ve wanted to come back for about 20 years but never had the guts to just rock up.

“I’ve tried to learn things by myself so coming here, it’s just been incredible for me.”

The experience was emotional and tears were shed which had led to healing, she said.

“I feel full. I have really met my needs for community, belonging and whānau.”

Derek and Jai Whelan.

‘I did not know I was Māori’

Derek Whelan said he never knew he was Māori and a descendant of Ngāi Te Rangi.

“My grandmother didn’t tell anybody we had Māori blood until she was on her deathbed. I was actually rocked off my feet.”

Fortunately, his aunties and sisters had done some research and he began to push for more information.

He found the wananga-ā-iwi “enlightening, and I learned a lot”.

Derek travelled to the event from Invercargill while his son Jai came from Christchurch.

Being welcomed on to their own marae, Whareroa, was a special moment.

“It was so awesome and cool,” Jai said.

His mother was Māori and he could speak te reo Māori, however, finding out about his father’s whakapapa was fantastic.

Talia Sellars flew in from Melbourne for wananga-a-iwi.

Being Māori in a modern world

Talia Sellars, who flew in from Melbourne, said she learned te reo Māori at high school and picked it up again 20 years later.

The university student support and career development advisor had never stayed on a marae and said the experience was a great opportunity.

“I think there’s lots of ways to be Māori and to support that in the modern world. That doesn’t always mean living here and it was nice to connect with other people who are living afar.”

The call home

Rhiannan King said she had always intended to connect with Ngāi Te Rangi and the call home was never far from her mind.

She nursed her nan before she passed away and wanted to acknowledge her guiding presence.

King came with her mum Justine and daughter Aria and, although she works for a Māori organisation in Auckland, she said a big piece of her puzzle was missing.

Rhiannan King and her daughter Aria.

“There was so much kōrero that resonated with me. These sorts of spaces are amazing, especially for those who don’t know too much. I’ve done a lot of the Western way of healing over the years but there was something missing and something not right.

“But since I’ve been here on my journey of reconnecting who I am as Māori, I’ve felt grateful and privileged.”

The 27-year-old said she had faced a lot of mamae (pain) in her life but, if that was what it took to discover her roots, “I’m kapai with that”.

Warriors and survivors

Ngāi Te Rangi deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam said many tears had been shed and it was heartwarming to see whānau share their vulnerabilities.

“It was really scary for some of them but by the end of the weekend they felt a real sense of belonging.”

Chief executive Paora Stanley told everyone “be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid”.

He said Ngāi Te Rangi tupuna (ancestors) were warriors and survivors.

Meanwhile, chairman Charlie Tawhiao said, “It’s all of our jobs to reconnect, to make sure our mokopuna grow up knowing who they are and why they are, regardless of how much we might know ourselves”

"It's our duty to impart in them the story of their ancestors and that is why I am pleased to see each of you turn up and participate."




















