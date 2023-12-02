Voyager 2023 media awards
The ultimate Christmas gift guide for your favourite foodies

6 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Have yourself a very Bay of Plenty Christmas, with our local gift guide for every kind of foodie. Plus, seven cheap handmade presents that are thoughtful (and delicious).

Let’s start

