Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The rise, and rise of Lime: Tauranga scooter riders rack up 50,000km tab

4 minutes to read

Lime scooter user Katie Zeldenrust is keen for the ride service to stay. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

People riding Lime e-scooters in Tauranga collectively travelled the equivalent of New Zealand's entire coastline three times over within its first month.

Lime launched in Tauranga on October 29, scattering 400 of the distinctive green

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.