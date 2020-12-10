The rise, and rise of Lime: Tauranga scooter riders rack up 50,000km tab

Lime scooter user Katie Zeldenrust is keen for the ride service to stay. Photo / George Novak

People riding Lime e-scooters in Tauranga collectively travelled the equivalent of New Zealand's entire coastline three times over within its first month.

Lime launched in Tauranga on October 29, scattering 400 of the distinctive green and white scooters around the city.

People using the Lime app can pay to ride the scooters where they want for as long, or as short, as they want and leave them when they're done to be picked up by another user.

The introduction of the ride service is part of a one-year trial with Tauranga City Council.

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said overall the council was happy with the uptake over the first month and Lime's willingness to respond to and resolve complaints from the community.

The council had received 60 to 70 complaints about Lime scooters since the launch.

"Most of the complaints were received in the first three weeks, and have become less frequent over time," he said.

"In general, feedback has ranged from total opposition to the trial and e-scooters to general, to concerns with Lime over rider safety, impacts to non-riders, and scooters being parked in unwanted locations/cluttering the city."

Bisley said the most common concern was from people who saw scooters parked inappropriately. Other concerns included a lack of helmets being used and people aged under 18 using the scooters.

The council and Lime were working to trial designated parking zones "now we have enough rider data and community feedback to pinpoint the most appropriate locations".

More than 30,000 trips had been recorded since the launch and more than 10,000 riders had used the service - covering more than 50,000km. This equated to more than the circumference of the earth or three times around the entire coastline of New Zealand, Bisley said.

The council was keen to hear what the community thought about Lime scooters and would be asking for feedback over the course of the trial, he said.

Tauranga teen Katie Zeldenrust loves using the Lime scooters.

Katie, 16, said she wasn't driving yet so the scooters were perfect for getting around Tauranga central, Cameron Rd and Fraser Cove. Usually, she would rely on a bus that would take her to Greerton first but using Lime was "so much easier".

"The downside is the price. It's quite expensive but they are still really fun to ride," she said.

"I ride them quite often. It's really handy."

Lime scooters cost $1 to unlock and another 38 cents for each minute of use afterwards.

Lime spokeswoman Lauren Mentjox said there had been one accident and several incidents "where people have not been paying attention or following the rules".

"We remind riders to always look out for others when riding, only ride with one person on a scooter and to give way to pedestrians."

The longest trip was 16km taken in the first week, which began in Tauranga's CBD, travelled to Mount Maunganui and ended in Pāpāmoa.

"Since then, we have a number of riders who have taken trips of about nine to 10km," she said.

"We have seen lots of rides in Tauranga CBD, as far south as Greerton. Mount Maunganui Rd is also very popular, with a large number of riders choosing scooters as a way to travel between the city centre and the Mount."

Mentjox said there had been a few instances of vandalism.

"We will take action against anyone we find disrespecting our scooters."

Despite this, there had been a "fantastic response" to Tauranga's launch, she said.

"We are really happy with the way that residents have taken up e-scootering and how they are using scooters to get around the city."