The owner of a ram-raided vape shop believes more attacks will happen to fuel a future black market as the Government cracks down on cheap disposable vapes.

He’s not alone, with a Rotorua dairy owner saying vapes and cigarettes are targeted by thieves, and another vape store worker believing there is a “very real possibility vapes will be sold on the black market” and people are “panic-buying” ahead of the policy changes.

However, health officials say the risk of a black market for disposable vapes is “considered low” because there will be alternative nicotine products on the market — albeit fewer disposable options.

We owned a dairy long before vaping was ever thought of. Yes, we sold cigarettes but they were by no means the income that propped the business up. We sold groceries, which were certainly not competitive with supermarket prices because we didn’t sell bulk allowing for discounted prices, but folk were happy to pay that bit extra for convenience and appreciated that we were not a big enterprise. We were inventive, making takeaway foods such as sandwiches and filled rolls with fillings that were a bit different, we had a bakery make us pies and cakes that were different, folk come especially for this. No, it was not cheap but people were happy to pay for something a bit out of the ordinary.

We didn’t get rich but made a comfortable living. I have to question why cigarettes and vaping now seem to have become the only way to make money.

David J





I believe that when the long-term health outcomes from vaping become apparent, as they did for tobacco, we will all be asking why it was ever allowed and promoted. Especially so as there is no tax on it to pay for those inevitable health costs. I have seen many in their 20s take it up when they never had any desire for cigarettes. Doctor-prescribed to help those to stop smoking seems the smartest way to go forward.

Peter D





Take vapes, cigarettes and alcohol out of dairies. If we are going to ever be free of these thugs, there needs to be a change not just more defences. Allow and encourage dairies to diversify to include fresh vegetables GST-free to encourage people back to dairies.

John W





Vapes should be available only via prescription from a chemist. The sooner vape shops are shut, the better. It is the same as dairies complaining that if cigarettes aren’t sold, they have to shut.

Mark Y





Follow Australia’s lead and make vaping products pharmacy-only medicine. The harm being created through the young becoming addicted will not become apparent for some time, and there will be no “health coffer” to pay the piper as there is no tax collected on vape products.

Rob K





Vapes have been oversold as a cure for smoking rates. And deliberately so. That is why Big Tobacco is so heavily involved. It does not want to lose its customer base. In my opinion, nicotine-based vapes appear to be just as addictive as their paper-covered cousins. Even more so given the bureaucratic approval they have been given. My wife used vapes to quit her smoking habit of 30-plus years because patches did not seem to work. However, my wife used only the nicotine-free vapes and was smoke and vape-free after approximately seven months.

Ross H





Cold turkey is the best way of quitting. From experience — and now 20 years smoke-free. It’s the quickest way, and a bit like pulling off a plaster, the faster the better. Hurts at first but over quicker.

Steve N

