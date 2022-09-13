The Queen's image will be on our $20 note for a while yet, writes Liam Dann. Photo / NZME

The Queen's image will be on our $20 note for a while yet, writes Liam Dann. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Liam Dann (A10, Sept 12): I suspect one of the many reasons we all felt such a strong sense of connection to Queen Elizabeth was that we grew up with her face on our money ... Money, of course, has no intrinsic value beyond our collective acceptance of its worth. That's what makes inflation so much more damaging than just the diminished quantity of lollies that our 20c piece can purchase. When inflation gets away on us and becomes endemic, it erodes trust in the economy and ultimately the State. That's where the Crown plays a unique and valuable role.



Read the full story here: Liam Dann: Why the face on our money matters more than ever



Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.



Very well thought out. We are not mature enough to leave the Commonwealth. We have seen far too many radical ideas these recent times, which would destroy our country if raised to a level higher as a republic. Try creating unity first. I doubt I will see this in my lifetime, no one is prepared to treat us all as Kiwis. A line has to be drawn at some point but we are moving further and further away from this happening. One New Zealand for all.

- Daniel A

Far too often "change" is being pushed in the west for the sake of it or to satisfy some personal bias. Let's show more self-control and intellect and make planned changes that have clear benefits. If we are to alter our society at even a "symbolic" level I want clear proof of the benefit of doing so.

- Welly G



Frankly, the idea of a mere politician becoming our Head of State (under a Republic, for those starting to make rumblings about that already) is scary and repugnant - I'm yet to see one with a skerrick of the mana or presence of Queen Elizabeth II, or King Charles III for that matter. Imagine having a politician's face on our banknotes - God help us! It's relief we're approaching cashless so we will hopefully never be subjected to that.

- Viv W

I suspect we face a very uncertain future due to climate change, the Ukraine war and overpopulation. The Queen had faith and it gave her strength which she shared with us. A certainty, that is underpinned by faith. In William, I see the same mantle. He made a special tribute to the woman who has been a strong influence in his life. What I liked the most, was his comment that he was going to support his father, the King, in every way he can. Together, they can provide the stability that was a hallmark of the monarchy during the World War II.

- Sandra H

The face on the currency is a good metaphor for the role of the monarchy in New Zealand in general. It's a symbol, a fabrication, something that no longer exists but which suits us to have around. Like comfort food. Every country needs a head of state to keep an eye on the Government. But we get a head of state on the cheap. Let the Brits pay for the substance. Leave the style to that woman in Wellington. But at the end of the day, the Governor-General is our de-facto Head of State. And it seems to work. Is it worth the cost to rebrand ourselves? Because nothing of substance would change.

- Colin J

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz