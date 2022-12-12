Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on warning bells ringing for Labour

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Labour candidate Georgie Dansey congratulates National's Tama Potaka on the byelection win. Photo / Mike Scott

Labour candidate Georgie Dansey congratulates National's Tama Potaka on the byelection win. Photo / Mike Scott

OPINION

Claire Trevett: Make no mistake: no matter what Labour says now about the results of the Hamilton West byelection it will be – and should be – very worried about it. Because if that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times