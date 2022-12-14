Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An en-masse urge by six MPs to spend more time with their families, rather than with a political party that is struggling in the polls, was always going to invite the image of rats deserting the sinking ship. The reason for the timing is largely practical and amounts to house cleaning: Labour needs to start selecting its 2023 candidates.

Five of the six are electorate MPs and four are in safe Labour seats: Paul Eagle’s Rongotai, David Clark’s Dunedin, Poto Williams’ Christchurch East and Aupito William Sio’s Māngere. List MP Marja Lubeck and the more marginal Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange round out the list.

But Jacinda Ardern was clearly well aware how the bulk resignations risked coming across. She had signalled the week before that a “handful” of MPs would be announcing their resignations so that people would be prepared for it. When the time came, she emphasised it was six out of 64 MPs – less than 10 per cent. (News, Wednesday.)

Ardern is under stress, and not just from those abandoning the sinking ship. Her ‘kindness’ showed when Seymour had the audacity to ask some searching questions of her performance - labelling him an “arrogant prick”.

- Mike I

Mr Seymour is the only politician who gives a straight answer to a straight question. Now, whether you agree with him is a different matter. But arrogant and a prick he definitely is not.

- Mark B

To be fair, none of these politicians have delivered anything in their tenure. So I am more than happy for them to step down.

- Fraser T

Marja Lubeck is the MP who took a vacation in Europe last Christmas, taking up a MIQ spot when so many were desperate to get home - reported in the Herald by Thomas Coughlan. Good to see her go.

- Pietro E

I think Ardern’s name will be on that list before the election. The pressure clearly getting to her.

- Steven W

While Mahuta and Jackson remain, Labour’s chances are zero.

- David G

Among the resignations, there’s even an acknowledgment about not wanting to be in Opposition.

- Warren B

Labour diving in the polls with less than 12 months to the elections and MP’s jumping ship... coincidence? I think not.

- Max R

I’m not sure Ardern’s views count for as much as they used to with her own party. Firstly, Mahuta does as she pleases, and now Ardern says she will make an announcement about MPs stepping down and four of the six do it themselves ahead of time.

- Phiphi P

