Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Claire Trevett (Opinion, Tuesday): Within a fortnight, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has apparently gone from zero to hero in the National Party’s estimations, courtesy of the utterances around his move to try to stifle inflation by ramming the Official Cash Rate up.

A modern-day monetary Moses, this week Orr had made his six-weekly descent from the Mount Doom of the Reserve Bank to issue the latest OCR decision and his set of commandments.

Read the full story here: Recession and mortgage rate hikes - Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s grim week sets stage for next elections

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Grant Robertson [is] quite possibly the worst Minister of Finance this country has had.

- Warren B

If successive NZ governments didn’t pump the housing market we wouldn’t be in this mess. A lot of the issues NZ is facing are a direct result of the high cost of housing.

- John P

I wonder if Orr has seen the writing on the wall and, having secured another five-year term from Labour, is now positioning himself to work with National. Perhaps his sentiments have been with National for some time but he previously didn’t want to express this as it is Labour who was in control of his reappointment.

- Gary M

What a statement from Orr, “we have too much homegrown inflation”. Finally some honest commentary from the Reserve Bank Governor and nowhere to hide for Robertson and Ardern. Twelve months of misery ahead for Kiwis paying for this and 12 months of misery for this Labour Government, the perpetrators of the situation we are in.

- Paul E

The end of the Labour regime has now been sown thanks to Robertson and Orr’s appalling handling of the economy. Ardern avoids any public gatherings where there is frequent protests and hecklers. The public has woken up to unfilled and unrealistic promises.

- Mark I

The Government has no idea what the difference between key services and ideological or nice-to-have projects is. Even when trying they completely lack competence in delivering on key services despite spending huge amounts of money. Mental health is a prime example of money being spent with virtually nil outcomes. NZ has been hit with a double whammy in the last five years; a pandemic and this tragic Labour Government.

- Potter O

Labour wants us all to forget that those promising to fix the problems are the same people that caused the problems.

- Mark Y

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

- Letters should not exceed 200 words.

- They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

- If possible, please email.

- No noms de plume.

- Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

- Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

- Local letter writers given preference.

- Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

- Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

- The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz



