Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell with National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Claire Trevett: The first sign that National's leader Christopher Luxon did not want the Sam Uffindell saga associated with the party was in the backdrop of the press conference at which he announced Uffindell would stay on as an MP. Usually, a National Party banner is behind the leader for such press conferences. For this one, it was the horrid orange curtains of the caucus room windows. Not a party logo was in sight. First impressions count and few MPs have had such a fraught start to their careers as Uffindell on that count. National's caucus may have let him back in but the questions around him in voters' minds will linger.



Read the full story here: Claire Trevett: Questions all round as Sam Uffindell survives

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

The biggest laugh for me was Grant Robertson telling us it was insensitive for this report to be tabled on the day of the Queen's funeral. Really? In my view that is a desperate comment to make and that is comforting to know how desperate Labour now is.

- Paul E

I doubt there are any lingering questions. A KC undertook a thorough review and found nothing. It was always about nothing anyway. Just another witch hunt.

- Mark C

If the frequent comment "once a bully always a bully" is real then we had better start building more prisons.

- Paddy G



This has been really well handled, a lesson to Labour on how to do it properly and not just sweep it under the carpet. I thought it was a bit rich of Robertson to comment on the timing of the release when, as I believe, Labour held the Covid report criticising their actions until after the 2020 election.

- Jason G

Luxon has handled this very well and has shown outstanding leadership skills in the process. Matter solved. No one can forget the shambles Labour produced over the Sharma drama.

- Graham B

In response to Graham B: Labour was quite open about the Sharma issue. National has been secretive and refuses to release the details of the report- if that is what you call handled well I feel sorry for your judgment.

- Paul H

I see no good reason for any further questions on this matter. An extensive and detailed independent enquiry has been conducted by an eminent KC and found that subsequent allegations have no foundation. The National president had admitted selection errors and has moved to fix these. Any further questions suggest muck raking by " other" party strategists for some political advantage.

- Andrew R

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz