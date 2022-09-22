National Party leader Christopher Luxon defends the redactions made to the Sam Uffindell report. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Bryce Edwards: It's hard to have confidence in the National Party's supposed exoneration of MP Sam Uffindell over allegations of ethical violations as an adult. The party's processes have been far too opaque, which means there will always be a cloud over the integrity and character of their new MP for Tauranga. And, perhaps even worse for National, it raises questions about the party's own integrity and transparency.



Read the full story here: National's unsatisfactory exoneration of Tauranga MP - Bryce Edwards



It's all speculation, we don't know what's in the report. What we do know is there is an election next year, and Tauranga will decide then if Sam stays or goes. And for now, it's not costing the taxpayer for another election, and it's more than likely he'll keep his nose clean.

- Kathy A

Surprise - surprise. Nothing to see - trust us. Hmmmmm!

- Chris H

It was made very clear at the start of the enquiry that the details would not be released to the public. There appeared to be a lack of concern about this at the time but now that seems to be the major issue. Does everything need to be subject to the public court of enquiry? Don't quite get this, let's move on and let the electorate decide next year.

- Mark S

The difference between National and Labour is stunning. National has an independent inquiry on this and Labour avoid inquiries on anything.

- Ian U

At some point and somewhere you have to draw a line between personal information and privacy. This also applies to the victims or other "sides" to the claims, too. Perhaps a more reasonable question might be: would Luxon risk his leadership and integrity to protect a person of Uffindell's standing in the party with a faux enquiry? I doubt it, I have a hunch they would have got more political mileage out of dumping him.

- Mike H

Zero integrity. If there is nothing to hide, then there is nothing to hide. Or… is there?

- James W

