Mike Hosking is tipping Labour to lose this year’s general election. He’s put $1000 up for his preferred charity (guide dogs), saying Kieran McAnulty is “dreaming” with his bet that Labour is at $1.87 to win. McAnulty, along with his fellow travellers, is staring down the barrel of an election night nightmare, but even in the darkest of campaigning times, you don’t admit defeat, even though it is imminent, Hosking says.

Easy for some to forget that only three weeks ago, they were adamant the polls were incorrect because they showed a tight race.

All manner of truly bizarre claims were made to explain this extraordinary state of affairs, including that it must be because polls were “opt-in”, because only those dastardly “socialists” were being polled, the pollsters were clearly asking the “wrong people”, only a thousand were being polled, the polls were being organised by that jolly Labour crowd (all of them probably beneficiaries), and so on.

Embarrassing, primary school stuff.

And that’s undervaluing primary school kids.

Now, lo and behold, as if by magic, the polls are suddenly to be believed.

It’s a miracle. They are infallible. Because they show a gap in favour of the “right” has opened up. Praise the Lord.

Don’t spend too much time knocking today’s kids. The people writing such comments went to school 40-60 or more years ago.

Scary thought, isn’t it?

Alfred T





In reply to Alfred T: Alfred T, thank you, another wonderful tale.

I have to say there is only one real poll, and that will be on October 14. Everything else is just speculation.

However, there is a reasonably strong case to suggest that many, if not most New Zealanders, are fed up with the fumbling, mumbling mismanagement and turmoil coming out of Labour.

Add to that the real prospect that our financial position has dipped significantly, and then that is a clear worry.

Storm R





In my view, the notion of a National/Act government is scary for anyone who cares about either the welfare of disadvantaged people or the mitigation of climate change.

National has a raft of tired old policies, and Act just chooses the selfish, populist path at every fork in the road. NZ deserves better.

Brian C





In reply to Brian C: I care about both issues. However, I believe in the adage “help up, not help out”.

Therefore, I believe more in a party that wants to make this country aspirational, not dependent on those who are. To say that National, or Act, are not, is putting blinkers on to try to justify a long-held ideology, not reality.

Peter L





In reply to Brian C: National/Act will introduce policies which will encourage everybody to strive, to better themselves. Everybody.

Act will not introduce policies which encourage people even more to hold out their hands, to not work, to be antisocial, to be criminal.

Like Labour does - very successfully, at that.

I know what side I am on.

Alexander G





Labour will lose the upcoming election. Simply put, the NZ public, in general, is not stupid - unlike 50 per cent of people in the US with [former President Donald] Trump.

No, we will exercise our democratic right come October and say six years is enough - time for another direction, and hopefully, a righting of the good ship NZ.

For me personally, if Labour, by some extraordinary circumstance, got back in, I would seriously consider retiring to Australia.

I think on things pragmatically here. If I had run my business affairs as Labour has conducted their management of our economy, I would be facing liquidation of my company, and rightfully so.

If their election promises had been classed as a company prospectus (not dissimilar - they get a very good income from being elected to power), half of them would be facing court action for false claims of what they would achieve.

Geoff P

