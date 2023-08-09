Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on Mike Hosking and Kieran McAnulty’s bets on Labour’s election chance

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
Kieran McAnulty is willing to bet Labour will win the election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kieran McAnulty is willing to bet Labour will win the election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Mike Hosking is tipping Labour to lose this year’s general election. He’s put $1000 up for his preferred charity (guide dogs), saying Kieran McAnulty is “dreaming” with his bet that Labour is at $1.87

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times