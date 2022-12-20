It's A Wonderful Life. Photo / Supplied

Should a Christmas column be cheery? Should it be full of hope and optimism for the new year? It should remind us to be grateful and appreciate family and simple pleasures, right?

I think that’s right, although I could have Christmas newspaper columns confused with Christmas movies. And actually, the best Christmas movies can often be quite dark. At least that’s the It’s a Wonderful Life model.

We follow the protagonist through their cynicism, confronting the sad and depressing events of the year but then somehow, some revelation or miracle helps them find the light and see the true spirit of Christmas.

I stared for a long time at Thursday’s strong GDP number, wondering if there was any good reason to be cheery about that. It was a struggle. (Liam Dann, Opinion, Tuesday)

The best Christmas present will be delivered next year ... at the election!

— Bruce J

This reads as: Cheer up, it could be worse; So he cheered up and it got worse!

— Chris D

2023 is going to be the year of “money’s too tight to mention”. Hopefully, the malls will be quieter this Christmas-New Year and people have put away a few dollars for winter. It’s a harsh reality but times are going to get tough come winter.

— Tim T

I agree with Liam’s point that the cost of Covid is still being felt, the cost to people’s mental health is a ticking time bomb.

— Kathy A

The planes just keep filling up one way out of NZ, filled with the skilled, the young, the hard working, the aspirational, the bright, the honest and the sensible. New Zealand is in for decades of destitution and pain.

— Mark C

A tough first half but it’s followed by a change in government and that will be a relief for this reader. May we never see the likes of it again.

— John W

Come on Liam, picking National/Act to win the next election is a far safer bet than backing the All Blacks to win the next World Cup

— Steven W

With the national tranquilliser of rising house prices no longer being administered, Kiwis are starting to realise that things are actually quite bad.

— Bruce C

I feel that I have read this opinion piece in rehashed versions for the past 12 months. We all deserve and need a break, Liam. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and come back refreshed and fizzing in the new year.

— Roy H

So glad we went hard and early. I thought the whole idea was to avoid this. The pandemic response was made so binary — health before wealth and welfare which in turn was packaged as the best way to economic recovery. People are still getting ill and dying from Covid and we are facing a recession.

— Paul H





