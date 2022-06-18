The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on gender identity and inclusivity in teens

Subscribers weigh in on the gender identity debate. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Columnist Sonya Bateson opines on the current gender debate. She believes: While society is far more accepting than it once was of people on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, she believes there are still many places that embrace anti-homosexuality beliefs and schools should not be among those places.

Read the full story: Sonya Bateson: Churches and schools embracing LGBTQ+ acceptance could save lives

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

I still find it slightly 'weird' when men refer to their 'husband' [and women to their 'wives'] also consider 'marriage' to be a religious ceremony - if you want to use husband/wife get married in a church and if not maybe use the term partner - redefining words like gay [used to mean happy but try using that way these days in your local] and rainbow [a pretty optical effect in the sky] - all for tolerance but not for changing the meaning of English to placate a small group of the population.

- John H

In reply to John H:

The rainbow also has a deeper religious significance, which has also been redefined by the LGBTQ+ community, but hey, we don't mind sharing.

- Harm B



All religious institutions have the right to follow their own doctrine.

- Helen T

In reply to Helen T:

Unless that doctrine impacts other people.

- Allistair M

I have no problem with a school with a specific basis providing info on that, provided it also provides alternative ideas enabling a level of critical thinking.

- Kathryn M

As the writer touches on different societies have had various rules and restrictions on what constitutes marriage. New Zealand recognises same-sex marriage and this has not brought disruption to the country. However same-sex marriage was a break from the traditional Christian definition of marriage. Unlike some countries, our politicians did not allow a referendum on the subject.

In any case, having the government make something legal does not mean you have to agree with it. I suggest that many citizens still hold fast to the traditional Christian view of marriage but at the same time they have no intention of disrupting the lives of those who think differently.

They should, however, in their Churches and schools and in public life, be able to enunciate their values and convictions.

Bethlehem College is doing just this and the Education Ministry seems to find this a problem. The Ministry needs to be reminded that it does not own the schools or the children and that it is there to serve.

- Denis M

In reply to Denis M:

While I take your point that any private religious school can espouse their own religious values, the point here is that Bethlehem College is an integrated school and receives taxpayer funding. The Ministry of Education finds this a problem when the school does not live up to their side of the agreement,

If Bethlehem College were to become completely private, then good luck to them but while they receive some of my taxes they need to alter their attitude.

- Grayson R

In reply to Denis M:

Thank you so much. I thought free thought, free expression and healthy respectful debate had disappeared completely from New Zealand society.

Schools and parents need to have the freedom and the ability to work together to ensure our kids receive an education that reflects the learning and values the parents wish for their children. Failure to do that is a failure to ensure rights are respected for all.

- Kim B

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz