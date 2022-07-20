Builders say crime is on the rise at construction sites. Photo / Getty Images

Builders say crime is on the rise at construction sites. Photo / Getty Images

Builders say crime is on the rise at construction sites. Photo / Getty Images GettyImages-917936194.JPG

OPINION

Brazen building site raiders targeting high-ticket Gib plasterboard, timber, heat pumps, diesel and copper wiring are so rampant throughout New Zealand that some builders have resorted to sleeping on site.

Read the full story: Construction site raids: Builders resort to sleeping on-site to deter brazen thieves

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.



I guess when the Government singularly focuses on EQUITY, those who feel they don't get equitable results go out and take it for themselves. Look at what's happening in the US. So much for working hard to improve your lot. Just go out and take what you want.

- Mark C





This situation makes me furious. What sort of society have we become when thugs and thieves can ruin the livelihood of law-abiding citizens who are trying to provide for their families and make something of their lives?

Further questions arise in my mind. Are these thieves the same people who have been engaged in ram raiding and other thieving? How many of them are repeat offenders who were caught and just let go?

When these thieves are caught and found guilty in a court of law they should be imprisoned irrespective of age and their names should be published.

Don't give me the "prison does no good" response. If taking criminals out of circulation means law-abiding citizens can get on with their lives, then I'm all for it.

Finally, this outbreak of criminal behaviour in this and in other areas shows there is a lack of ethical or moral training in many people. I have no simple solution to that problem.

- Denis M

The crims know there are no real consequences for "minor crimes" under this Labour Govt.

Soft on crime has clearly failed.

Let's put in a government that is tough on crime and let's support the police to lock up these lowlifes.

Support the prison guards no matter what.

Let's clean up Labour's mess and make the streets safe.

- Roy H

This is a huge problem, and the police have not got the resources, or appear interested to put a clamp on it. Construction is a hard-enough game without this. We are heading into a lawless country with a government soft on crime, and warm hugs for the criminals who apparently are victims.

- Mark I

When will this government realise the wave of lawlessness that is sweeping New Zealand is a direct result of their failed "progressive " policies. Insufficient police numbers, soft on gangs, soft on violence toward police, soft sentencing, soft on drugs.

- Lumen D



In reply to Lumen D:

Lack of consequences from an early age, honesty as a value disappearing, and a left-leaning narrative that encourages a lack of personal responsibility, a sense of entitlement and a tendency to blame others.

- Maureen D



In reply to Maureen D:

The sense of entitlement I see on most of these comments appear to come from those who are doing okay with a very myopic view. Do any of you ever wonder how we came to have such a huge disparity in the haves and have nots? This is the main issue that needs addressing in this country. Funny how you appear to be blaming people for their circumstances, then saying they want to play the blame game. Very many double standards.

- Steve M

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz