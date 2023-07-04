Opinion

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has avoided being held in contempt of Parliament - but has apologised for her “high degree of negligence” in misleading the House.

Parliament’s privileges committee released its report into the matter on Thursday, which Tinetti has accepted. After being ordered to, she apologised to the House.

Tinetti was referred to the committee at the end of last month for not correcting a false statement quickly enough.

Tinetti had told Parliament in February that she had no responsibility for the release of school attendance data. She was told later that day by staff that she did, in fact, have input into the timing of the release.

The Education Minister needs a little education on the true meaning of the words transparency and accountability.

Mark C





The problem, I think, is they spend too much time in Wellington and are not in tune with the real world in New Zealand.

Tony P





I think that Labour MPs actually do resent being told that they have done something wrong. They seem to live in another world where they are sure that everything they do or say is right and should never be contradicted or examined. Quite extraordinary.

Roy H





Education is our only hope for the future of our future generations. Tinetti should have known the answer or should have admitted she did not know and would find out.

Fiona T





I am stunned that the Governor-General hasn’t stepped in, called a halt to this madness and called for an early election.

The damage being caused to NZ Inc by those trying to run the country is out of control.

Peter B





Labour-gate.

Adam S





Typical for this Government.

Kerry H





Dr Sharma was expelled, Whaitiri jumped ship, Nash was sacked, Wood is in disgrace and Tinetti is not far behind them. What’s waiting in the wings apart from a full-on implosion? It must seem like a long three months ahead for some.

David S





Voters will have their chance to pass judgement on October 14.

Noel P





Okay, who in Labour will be next to fall from grace? Time’s up Labour, you have failed. Hipkins, please call an early election.

Chrissie C

